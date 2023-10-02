RU RU NG NG
Ronaldo scores 35 or more goals in a year for the 14th time in his career

Ronaldo scores 35 or more goals in a year for the 14th time in his career

Football news Today, 04:16
Ronaldo scores 35 or more goals for the 14th time in his career Photo: Al-Nasr's Twitter/Author unknown

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Al-Nasr, continues to amaze with his performance even at the age of 38.

Statisticians estimate that this is the 14th time in his career that he has scored 35 or more goals in one calendar year.

This time he scored all his goals as a player representing Saudi Arabia.

In particular, the captain of the Portuguese national team added such performance in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Let us remind you that the Portuguese moved to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 and signed an agreement until the end of 2024. So far, Ronaldo has not won a single trophy with the team. Moreover, this year the Portuguese legend was not included in the list of contenders for the Ballon d'Or award for the first time in the last 20 years.

Before moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo played for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He ended his European career at the English club.

