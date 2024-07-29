Tom Pidcock is the person of the day at the 2024 Olympics according to Dailysports

On July 29, the second day of competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics saw athletes compete for 19 sets of medals across various disciplines.

Medal events were held in shooting, mountain biking, artistic gymnastics, equestrian eventing, fencing, judo, skateboarding, swimming, diving, archery, and canoe slalom.

According to the Dailysports team, the standout athlete of the day was British mountain biker Tom Pidcock, who won the gold medal in the cross-country discipline.

Pidcock, who also won gold at Tokyo 2020, was the favorite in today's race but faced a significant challenge on his path to victory. Midway through the race, while leading, Pidcock suffered a punctured tire. The subsequent bike change caused him to fall back to ninth place, trailing the leader by 36 seconds.

Remarkably, Pidcock managed to accelerate dramatically towards the finish, narrowly defeating Frenchman Victor Koretzky by just 0.09 seconds.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME TOM PIDCOCK 🤯



Pidcock’s daredevil line choice saw him retain his Olympic gold medal in the Men’s XCO 🇬🇧#teamgb #paris2024 #olympics #mtb #cycling pic.twitter.com/nc25ixQeRH — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 29, 2024

Pidcock's incredible determination and will to win rightfully earned him the title of "Person of the day."