The legendary Pidcock pulled off an incredible comeback to win Olympic mountain bike gold

Today, at the 2024 Olympics, the men's cross-country mountain bike race took place.

The race was incredibly dramatic, with legendary Briton Tom Pidcock winning gold for the second consecutive Olympics.

During the race, Pidcock suffered a punctured tire, falling behind the leaders by 36 seconds and dropping to ninth place. However, the Briton managed an astonishing comeback, overtaking Frenchman Victor Koretzky at the finish line by just 0.09 seconds.

South African rider Alan Hatherly finished third, trailing Pidcock by 0.11 seconds.