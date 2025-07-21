RU RU ES ES FR FR
Toluca Wins Campeón de Campeones and Climbs the All-Time Winners List

Toluca Wins Campeón de Campeones and Climbs the All-Time Winners List

Football news Today, 20:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Toluca’s 3-1 victory over América at Dignity Health Sports Park marked a significant moment in the history of Mexican football’s Campeón de Campeones. By securing their fifth title in this tournament, the Diablos Rojos firmly positioned themselves among the most successful clubs in the competition.

This triumph not only cemented Toluca’s recent superiority over América but also brought them level with León and Atlas, who also boast five Campeón de Campeones trophies. América missed the chance to become the outright leader, remaining tied at the top with Chivas, both holding seven titles each.

Throughout its history, the Campeón de Campeones has seen various formats and pauses, evolving from a contest between league and cup winners to the current face-off between Apertura and Clausura champions. With this victory, Toluca strengthens its status as one of Mexican football’s greats, intensifying the rivalry with América and Chivas. The Campeón de Campeones continues to showcase the highest level of rivalry and prestige in the sport across Mexico.

