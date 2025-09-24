Toluca Hosts Monterrey in Liga MX Clash Seen as a Possible Final Preview

Toluca and Monterrey will square off in one of the standout fixtures of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. According to El Universal, the reigning champions Diablos Rojos host the Rayados at Estadio Nemesio Díez on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. local time.

Both clubs enter in strong form. Toluca dominated Chivas 3-0 away and remain nearly unbeatable at home, while Monterrey drew 2-2 against América after controlling much of the contest. Antonio Mohamed’s squad has gone eight matches without defeat, including seven consecutive wins before the most recent draw.

In the standings, Monterrey sits second with 22 points from seven wins, one draw, and one loss, scoring 20 goals and conceding 11. Toluca follows closely in third with 19 points from six wins, one draw, and two defeats, with 22 goals scored and 11 allowed. The statistical balance underscores the tight battle expected between two of the best sides in the league.

The Nemesio Díez could be the deciding factor, with Toluca’s home record standing as one of their greatest strengths. For many observers, this midweek meeting looks like a final preview, and the three points at stake may influence home-field advantage should the teams meet again in the playoffs.