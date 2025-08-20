Toluca and Orlando City Clash for a Place in the Leagues Cup Semifinals

Toluca and Orlando City will meet Wednesday, August 20, in Carson, California, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Leagues Cup. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. local time, with live coverage available on Apple TV, according to Olé.

Toluca arrive as one of the most consistent sides in Liga MX under manager Antonio Mohamed. Winners of the 2025 Clausura, Los Diablos Rojos topped their Leagues Cup group with victories over New York City and Montréal and advanced past Columbus Crew on penalties. Portuguese striker Paulinho leads the competition with four goals and is supported by Mexican international Alexis Vega, who continues to deliver both domestically and for El Tri.

Orlando City enter in remarkable form. Head coach Oscar Pareja’s squad is unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions and average three goals per game in the Leagues Cup. Martín Ojeda has been the standout, contributing to goals in fifteen consecutive games, a streak tied for second in MLS history. Forward Ramiro Enrique is set for his 100th club appearance and has already reached double digits in goals this season. Orlando have beaten Atlas, Necaxa, and Inter Miami in the tournament, while also claiming a league victory against Sporting Kansas City.

This will be the first-ever official meeting between Toluca and Orlando City. Toluca aim to showcase the strength that earned them their latest Liga MX crown, while Orlando look to extend their run and establish themselves as serious contenders on the international stage. The winner will advance to the semifinals, keeping alive hopes of lifting the Leagues Cup trophy.