Tite Turns Down Corinthians Job, Announces Break for Mental Health

Corinthians will need to continue their search for a new head coach. The club’s top candidate to replace Ramón Díaz, former Brazil national team boss Tite, has officially declined the offer. According to Itatiaia, the 63-year-old announced on Tuesday he’s stepping away from football “for an indefinite period” to focus on his mental and physical well-being.

The statement, shared by his son and assistant Matheus Bachi, included a heartfelt message: “I realized there are moments when we must acknowledge our human vulnerability, and doing so will make me stronger.”

Tite, who led Corinthians to glory between 2010 and 2016 with titles like the Copa Libertadores and FIFA Club World Cup, admitted that conversations had taken place with the club. However, after talks with his family and noticing signs of exhaustion, he decided that stepping away was the most responsible path.

The announcement is a significant blow to Corinthians, who had hoped to finalize a deal ahead of Thursday’s key Copa Sudamericana clash with Racing Montevideo. The club must now look elsewhere as it continues rebuilding under the presidency of Augusto Melo.