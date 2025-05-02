Tissera Returns to Huracán’s Squad After Month in Jail

Matías Tissera has been officially reinstated into Huracán’s matchday squad after spending nearly a month in custody, TyC Sports reported. The forward will be available for Saturday’s match against Barracas Central, which marks the final round of the Torneo Apertura. He rejoined team training last Friday after being released from prison earlier in the week.

The former Newell’s striker was arrested in late March before a planned Copa Sudamericana trip to face Corinthians. He was accused of threatening and extorting a Córdoba-based businessman, allegedly involving armed individuals, in a dispute over a prefabricated home. Tissera reportedly demanded an additional $10,000 in installments.

After two unsuccessful bail requests, the third was granted. His lawyer, Adolfo Allende Posse, argued that the player had sufficient ties to Argentina: a valid contract with Huracán, a school-attending son, a home, and a car registered in his name. Although the criminal case remains active, the court allowed him to resume professional play. However, Tissera is still barred from leaving the country.

During his time at Bouwer prison, Tissera maintained a strict fitness routine, trained for two hours daily, followed a proper diet, and even played informal matches. While not fully match fit, head coach Frank Darío Kudelka plans to include him for the playoffs and final Sudamericana group stage games.

Following his return to training, Tissera stated: “I’m very happy to reconnect with the club and to feel what football is again. Honestly, I’m happy.” His wife, Sofía Arozamena, revealed he struggled with depression during his detention and requested not to receive visitors.