Huracán Forward Matías Tissera Released After 28 Days in Jail for Attempted Extortion Case

Huracán striker Matías Tissera is set to be released after spending 28 days in Bower Prison, one of Argentina’s most notorious penitentiaries. As reported by Infobae, the decision was made by prosecutor Silvana Fernández following the arrest of the last suspect involved in the case, allowing the investigation to move forward without procedural risk.



Tissera stands accused of organizing an attempted extortion against Florencio Ferrara, owner of the company Vilahouse. The case began when the footballer paid $10,000 for a prefabricated home in his hometown of Rojas—a project that was never completed. After multiple failed negotiation attempts and while playing in Bulgaria, Tissera allegedly enlisted acquaintances, including a figure named Luis Suárez, to recover the funds. Suárez and six others reportedly confronted Ferrara with the player’s approval, prompting the businessman to file a formal complaint.



Tissera’s release comes with several conditions: a financial guarantee matching the home’s value, a no-contact order with the victim and their relatives, and a travel ban—preventing him, for now, from playing away matches for Huracán in the Copa Sudamericana.



While incarcerated, Tissera was moved between two prison blocks, first among general inmates, then to one with lower-risk detainees, including union leaders and professionals. According to his lawyer, Adolfo Allende Posse, Tissera faced emotional stress but stayed disciplined, choosing not to receive visits from his wife or son. He trained alone for two hours daily in the prison yard and supplemented his diet with outside food arranged through other inmates’ families.



Though released, the legal process continues, and Tissera’s return to football will depend on how the case unfolds in the coming months.

