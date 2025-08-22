Timo Werner has no intention of leaving Leipzig: several clubs turned down

Timo wants to play at the highest level.

Details: According to The BILD, 29-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has rejected offers from other clubs and decided to focus on performing for the "Red Bulls."

It's reported that Werner received proposals from MLS side New York Red Bulls, but the player declined the move, considering it a step down in quality. Several Serie A clubs and even French side Lyon also approached Werner, but all left empty-handed.

In addition to Werner's lofty ambitions, another crucial factor in his Leipzig career is his salary, which stands at 10 million euros per year—a figure out of reach for many clubs.

Last season, Werner was on loan at Tottenham, where he made 27 appearances, scoring 1 goal and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Leipzig runs until 2026, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 7 million euros.

