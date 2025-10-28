Time for farewells! Official: Brendan Rodgers steps down as Celtic manager

A rather strange decision by the management right at the start of the season.

The Northern Irish specialist departs Celtic for the second time.

Details: Today, an announcement on the official website of Scottish club Celtic and on social platform X stated that 52-year-old Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers is no longer the head coach of the team.

No official reason for Rodgers' departure has been given yet, but it is widely speculated that the main factors were the team's last two defeats in the league, as well as his complicated relationship with the Hoops' board.

"The club greatly values Brendan's contribution to Celtic during two highly successful spells in charge. Brendan leaves Celtic with our gratitude for the role he played in the club's period of sustained success, and we wish him all the best for the future." - reads the official club statement.

Rodgers took charge of Celtic in July 2023, marking his second stint with the Hoops. He previously managed the team from 2016 to 2019. In total, Rodgers oversaw 292 matches at the helm of Celtic, securing 201 wins, 45 draws, and 46 defeats.

Reports suggest the club is already searching for a new head coach, while, for now, former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and ex-Celtic player Shaun Maloney will take charge of the team.

