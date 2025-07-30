Tigres Sign Marco Farfán as Their Fourth Reinforcement for Apertura 2025

Tigres have secured their fourth signing of the transfer window. According to Mediotiempo, left-back Marco Farfán has joined the Liga MX club on a permanent deal from FC Dallas. It remains unclear whether he will join the squad currently in Houston for the Leagues Cup or travel first to Monterrey.

The signing comes after Tigres failed to land their primary target, Joseph Rosales of Minnesota United. Talks with the Honduran full-back fell through due to salary disagreements. Farfán, who shares the same agent as Rosales, emerged as the alternative and ultimately sealed the move. Thanks to his Mexican parentage, he won’t take up a foreign player slot.

Farfán joins a list of recent arrivals that includes Ángel Correa, Edgar Iván López, and Antonio Carrera. He’ll compete for the left-back role with Jesús Garza, Osvaldo Rodríguez, and academy players Kenneth Jaime and Imanol Ordóñez. With the season already underway, Tigres continue to bolster their roster while eyeing a strong showing in the Leagues Cup.

