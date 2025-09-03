Tigres Eyes América’s Javairo Dilrosun Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Tigres is exploring one final attacking addition before the summer transfer window closes in Mexico, Récord reported. Among the candidates is Dutch winger Javairo Dilrosun, who is under contract with Club América after returning from a loan spell at Los Angeles FC in MLS.

Dilrosun is not part of André Jardine’s immediate plans and is currently registered with América’s U-21 squad, leaving the door open for a potential move this semester. His style of play would bring pace and creativity to Tigres’ frontline as they look to strengthen their attack for the Apertura 2025 campaign.

Head coach Guido Pizarro addressed the speculation without naming Dilrosun directly, stating that the board is working closely with the staff to make the best decision before the deadline. “There are many names. We will see the solutions in these 10 days. If nothing happens, I’m very satisfied with the squad we have,” he said.

The Monterrey-based club has not ruled out further signings but remains confident in its current roster. Whether Tigres lands Dilrosun will ultimately depend on negotiations with América and the role the Mexico City side is willing to assign to the 26-year-old winger.