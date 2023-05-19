In the 2022/23 season, three teams from the Italian Serie A have reached the finals of three European tournaments.

In the Champions League final, "Inter" will face "Manchester City" on June 10th in Istanbul.

In the Europa League final, Italian club "Roma" will play against "Sevilla" on May 31st in Budapest.

Italian team "Fiorentina" will compete against "West Ham" in the final of the Conference League on June 7th in Prague.

It is worth noting that three Italian clubs will be playing in the finals of European competitions for the first time since the 1997/98 season.