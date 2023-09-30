RU RU NG NG
Three legends together. Messi posted a joint photo with Zidane and Beckham

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, following his team's defeat in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo, shared a photo on Instagram alongside the "icons" David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane. Judging by the picture, it appears to have been taken in the Inter Miami locker room.

Inter Miami is owned by the investment group "Miami Beckham United," led by David Beckham. Beckham embarked on creating this investment group and revitalizing Inter Miami after retiring from his playing career. Zinedine Zidane retired as a player in 2006 and began his coaching career in 2013. He served as the head coach of Real Madrid from 2016 to 2018 and again from 2019 to 2021. Under Zizou's guidance, Real Madrid secured eleven trophies.

As a reminder, Messi has missed two matches for his team due to injury but has already returned to training and is highly likely to play in the match against New York City tomorrow. At present, David Beckham's team occupies the fourteenth spot, second to last, in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, trailing the playoff zone by twelve points.

