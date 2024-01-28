Three key Liverpool players could leave the club following Jurgen Klopp

On Friday, Liverpool's manager, Jurgen Klopp, made a shocking statement, announcing his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season. This was a significant blow to the Merseyside fans who adore the German for leading them to victory in the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and the EFL Cup during his tenure.

However, he is not the only one who might leave Anfield in the near future, as reported by talkSPORT. The contracts of three key players – Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold – expire in 2025. This could mean the end for all three at Liverpool, as they evolved into superstars under Klopp's guidance.

Salah has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, where several clubs are eagerly awaiting his arrival. Van Dijk was signed by Klopp in 2018 for a then-record fee of £75 million, becoming a cornerstone of Liverpool's success. Alexander-Arnold, a product of Liverpool's academy, has only known Klopp as a manager at Anfield and has become one of the world's best right-backs under the 56-year-old specialist.

Although all three have a year left on their contracts, there are currently no signs of extensions. If this trio does leave, it will lead to the emergence of a new generation at Liverpool.

All three can be considered the most crucial players for the club, forming the backbone that few can rival.

Additionally, it's worth noting that, besides Klopp, several club staff will also leave Liverpool this summer. Klopp's assistants, Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, and Vitor Matos, are also set to depart with him.