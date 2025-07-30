Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, Maccabi Tel Aviv faced Cypriot side Pafos. This match delivered an exceptionally bizarre episode.

Details: In the 13th minute, the Israeli team's goalkeeper suffered an injury and was unable to continue. Ofek Melika came on to replace Gerafi, but his time on the pitch was short-lived.

Just 17 minutes later, he was shown a straight red card. The coaching staff had to substitute a forward to bring on their third goalkeeper.

So, within just 20 minutes of play, three different goalkeepers took the field for Maccabi. This carousel between the posts had its effect — late in the first half, Pafos broke the deadlock.

Reminder: On Tuesday, July 29, another rare goalkeeper incident occurred in the Champions League. Finnish side KuPS registered only one goalkeeper for their match. The team had just seven players available on the bench.