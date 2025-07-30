RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match

Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match

It seems like this has never happened before.
Football news Today, 15:28
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match Photo: https://x.com/MaccabiTLVFC

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, Maccabi Tel Aviv faced Cypriot side Pafos. This match delivered an exceptionally bizarre episode.

Details: In the 13th minute, the Israeli team's goalkeeper suffered an injury and was unable to continue. Ofek Melika came on to replace Gerafi, but his time on the pitch was short-lived.

Just 17 minutes later, he was shown a straight red card. The coaching staff had to substitute a forward to bring on their third goalkeeper.

So, within just 20 minutes of play, three different goalkeepers took the field for Maccabi. This carousel between the posts had its effect — late in the first half, Pafos broke the deadlock.

Reminder: On Tuesday, July 29, another rare goalkeeper incident occurred in the Champions League. Finnish side KuPS registered only one goalkeeper for their match. The team had just seven players available on the bench.

Related teams and leagues
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv Schedule Maccabi Tel Aviv News Maccabi Tel Aviv Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Spartak Trnava - : - Hibernians 31 july 2025, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Spartak Trnava
-
Hibernians
-
11:30
HJK - : - Arda Kardzhali 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
HJK
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
FC Santa Coloma - : - Polissya Zhytomyr 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FC Santa Coloma
-
Polissya Zhytomyr
-
12:00
Dila Gori - : - Riga FC 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Dila Gori
-
Riga FC
-
12:00
Gyori ETO - : - Pyunik 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Gyori ETO
-
Pyunik
-
12:00
Spaeri - : - Austria Wien 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Spaeri
-
Austria Wien
-
12:00
Banga Gargzdai - : - Rosenborg 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Banga Gargzdai
-
Rosenborg
-
12:00
Sabah FK - : - CS Petrocub 31 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Sabah FK
-
CS Petrocub
-
12:00
AEK Larnaca - : - NK Celje 31 july 2025, 12:30 Europa League
AEK Larnaca
-
NK Celje
-
12:30
Nomme JK Kalju - : - St. Patrick's Athletic 31 july 2025, 12:45 Europa Conference League
Nomme JK Kalju
-
St. Patrick's Athletic
-
12:45
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:40 Former Mamelodi Sundowns Player to Sign with Liverpool Football news Today, 16:20 River’s Discarded Players Still in Limbo as Transfer Window Advances Football news Today, 16:10 Messi Leads Inter Miami in Leagues Cup Opener Against Atlas Football news Today, 15:28 Three goalkeepers in 20 minutes. A wild situation unfolded in the UEFA Champions League qualifying match Football news Today, 15:10 "Here we go": Chelsea completes transfer of Ajax defender Jorrel Hato Biathlon News Today, 14:36 The death of Dahlmeier. How the world is reacting to the tragic news Tennis news Today, 14:14 Several tennis matches interrupted and postponed in Montreal. What's the issue? Football news Today, 13:25 Worked with Holyfield and Mike Tyson. Legendary former coach Tommy Brooks has died Other Sports News Today, 12:59 French swimmer Léon Marchand breaks 14-year-old record Football news Today, 12:34 OFFICIAL: Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray
Sport Predictions
Football Today Manchester United vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Győr vs Pyunik Yerevan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Nõmme Kalju vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and likely lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AIK vs Paide prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Universitatea Cluj vs Ararat-Armenia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Omonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Milsami vs Budućnost prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Zimbru vs Astana prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores