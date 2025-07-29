RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands

Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands

Football news Yesterday, 23:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands

According to Doble Amarilla, Argentina’s Ministry of Security has officially banned three Aldosivi barra brava members from attending any football matches in the country, following a brutal knife fight between rival factions during Saturday’s match against Newell’s Old Boys.

The administrative ban, announced through Resolution 907/2025 in the Official Gazette, names Carlos Manuel Juárez, Brian Nicolás Ezequiel Otero, and Lautaro Ezequiel Pires Gilardi. All three have been placed under the Tribuna Segura program, which monitors and restricts access to violent individuals in sporting venues.

Authorities identified the trio using photographic and video evidence from the incident. Juárez is believed to be the number two of the "Nuevo Golf" faction, while Otero and Pires Gilardi are reportedly affiliated with "Nueva Italia," the rival group.

The Ministry confirmed that the investigation remains active, with efforts underway to identify additional individuals involved in the brawl, which left several fans injured.

This violent episode is the latest chapter in a long-standing feud between the two barra factions. The rivalry escalated in 2022 after members of “Nueva Italia” were targeted in a series of retaliations, including the arson of players’ vehicles at the club’s training grounds.

Behind the ongoing conflict lies a turf war over drug sales near the José María Minella stadium. Saturday’s violence is believed to be directly linked to this power struggle, underscoring the dangerous intersection of organized crime and football hooliganism in Argentine stadiums.

Related teams and leagues
Liga Profesional Argentina Liga Profesional Argentina Table Liga Profesional Argentina Fixtures Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
NSA Sofia - : - Pyunik Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
Pyunik
-
05:00
SS Anenii Noi - : - Swieqi United Today, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Swieqi United
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - SFK Riga Today, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
SFK Riga
-
07:00
Mitrovica - : - Cliftonville Today, 10:00 Women's Champions League
Mitrovica
-
Cliftonville
-
10:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - NSI Runavik Today, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
NSI Runavik
-
11:00
Fomget Genclik ve Spor - : - Neftci PFC Today, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
Neftci PFC
-
12:00
Qarabag FK - : - Shelbourne Today, 12:00 Champions League
Qarabag FK
-
Shelbourne
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - AEK Athens Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
AEK Athens
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Buducnost Podgorica Today, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
13:00
Malmoe FF - : - RFS Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
-
RFS
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 00:05 Finalissima Confirmed: Argentina to Face Spain in March 2026 Football news Yesterday, 23:30 Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands Football news Yesterday, 23:05 Samuel Lino Becomes Flamengo’s Latest Splash, Fourth Most Expensive Signing in Brazilian Football Football news Yesterday, 22:30 Costa Rica on Edge After Miguel Herrera Opens Door to Post-World Cup Departure Football news Yesterday, 22:05 Chicharito Misses Leagues Cup and Faces Uncertain Future at Chivas Football news Yesterday, 21:35 Cano’s Decline Mirrors Fluminense’s Struggles Football news Yesterday, 21:00 Jorge Campos Praises Keylor Navas Signing: "Exactly What Pumas Needed" Football news Yesterday, 20:30 From Relegation Fears to International Hopes: Emelec’s Resurgence with Cueva Football news Yesterday, 20:05 Jordan Brewster Joins América Femenil in Defensive Boost Football news Yesterday, 19:30 Corinthians Lays Off Staff Amid Deep Financial Crisis
Sport Predictions
Football Today Al-Nassr vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and match odds – July 30, 2025 Football Today Grenoble vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – July 30, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spartak Trnava vs Hibernians prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Spaeri vs Austria Vienna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 31 July 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Santa Coloma vs FC Polissya prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Sabah vs Petrocub prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Dila Gori vs Riga FC prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 HJK Helsinki vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 Banga vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 31, 2025 Football 31 july 2025 AEK Larnaca vs Celje prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 31 July 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores