Three Aldosivi Hooligans Banned from Stadiums After Knife Fight in the Stands

According to Doble Amarilla, Argentina’s Ministry of Security has officially banned three Aldosivi barra brava members from attending any football matches in the country, following a brutal knife fight between rival factions during Saturday’s match against Newell’s Old Boys.

The administrative ban, announced through Resolution 907/2025 in the Official Gazette, names Carlos Manuel Juárez, Brian Nicolás Ezequiel Otero, and Lautaro Ezequiel Pires Gilardi. All three have been placed under the Tribuna Segura program, which monitors and restricts access to violent individuals in sporting venues.

Authorities identified the trio using photographic and video evidence from the incident. Juárez is believed to be the number two of the "Nuevo Golf" faction, while Otero and Pires Gilardi are reportedly affiliated with "Nueva Italia," the rival group.

The Ministry confirmed that the investigation remains active, with efforts underway to identify additional individuals involved in the brawl, which left several fans injured.

This violent episode is the latest chapter in a long-standing feud between the two barra factions. The rivalry escalated in 2022 after members of “Nueva Italia” were targeted in a series of retaliations, including the arson of players’ vehicles at the club’s training grounds.

Behind the ongoing conflict lies a turf war over drug sales near the José María Minella stadium. Saturday’s violence is believed to be directly linked to this power struggle, underscoring the dangerous intersection of organized crime and football hooliganism in Argentine stadiums.