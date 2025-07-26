Thomas Müller is heading to MLS! Which club will sign the German legend?
The 35-year-old midfielder shares his plans for the season
Football news Today, 07:35Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images
Legendary former Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller has revealed where he will continue his career.
Details: The ex-Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller has confirmed that he will keep playing, having signed a new contract with an MLS club. The deal runs through the end of 2026. However, the specific club that has decided to bring in the 35-year-old Raumdeuter remains unknown for now.
Thomas Müller spent his entire career at Bayern Munich. For the first team, he made 756 appearances, scored 250 goals, and provided 276 assists. Beyond his elegant play, Müller also became a fan favorite thanks to his unique sense of humor.
