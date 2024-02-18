"This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer commented on the defeat of the Munich team to Bochum (2:3) in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga.

"We started the game well and had big chances. After the interruptions our rhythm was broken, but that shouldn't be an excuse. You can always get a penalty against you, these are always tight situations in the box. We did well for long stretches and have to reward ourselves for it. But we can't allow ourselves to fall apart like that and concede three goals in Bochum. This is not FC Bayern" said Neuer.

Midfielder of Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka, commented on the frustrating defeat, describing today's situation as a "horror movie".

“It feels like a horror movie. Everything is going against us at the moment. You feel stupid to limit yourself to half an hour. In the end we tried everything, so you can’t blame us”.

Bayern Munich trails Bayer by eight points with 12 rounds remaining in the championship. On February 24th, Thomas Tuchel's team will face Leipzig.