RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat

"This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat

Football news Today, 16:06
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
"This is not Bayern". Neuer commented on the latest defeat of the Munich team "This is not Bayern". Neuer commented on the latest defeat of the Munich team

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer commented on the defeat of the Munich team to Bochum (2:3) in the 22nd round of the Bundesliga.

"We started the game well and had big chances. After the interruptions our rhythm was broken, but that shouldn't be an excuse. You can always get a penalty against you, these are always tight situations in the box. We did well for long stretches and have to reward ourselves for it. But we can't allow ourselves to fall apart like that and concede three goals in Bochum. This is not FC Bayern" said Neuer.

Midfielder of Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka, commented on the frustrating defeat, describing today's situation as a "horror movie".

“It feels like a horror movie. Everything is going against us at the moment. You feel stupid to limit yourself to half an hour. In the end we tried everything, so you can’t blame us”.

Bayern Munich trails Bayer by eight points with 12 rounds remaining in the championship. On February 24th, Thomas Tuchel's team will face Leipzig.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 13:42 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG Football news Yesterday, 10:30 Real Madrid intends to invite not only Mbappe from PSG
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News 15 feb 2024, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news 15 feb 2024, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news 15 feb 2024, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:11 Ten Hag has a top scorer? All goals and highlights Luton - Manchester United - 1:2 Football news Today, 17:03 Ancelotti called for support for the talented midfielder of Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:00 Bayern fiasco, Barcelona Settles on Xavi's Successor. Daily Digest for February 18 Football news Today, 16:55 In a dramatic match, Milan lost to Monza and missed the chance to overtake Juventus in the Serie A Football news Today, 16:16 The former leader of Crystal Palace could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 16:06 "This is not Bayern". Neuer delivered a scathing commentary on Bayern Munich's latest defeat Football news Today, 15:43 The primary goalkeeper is inclined to depart from Roma at the end of the season Football news Today, 15:33 I want to keep contributing to the team. Hojlund shared the secret of his effectiveness Football news Today, 15:08 The owner of Milan is prepared to invest approximately 100 million euros in summer transfers Football news Today, 15:02 Kane has established a goal-scoring milestone in the Bundesliga, surpassing Haaland's achievement
Sport Predictions
Football 19 feb 2024 Al Nahda – Al Riffa prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Basaksehir vs Kayserispor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Konyaspor prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Boston Bruins vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Maccabi Netanya vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Hockey 19 feb 2024 Minnesota Wild vs Vancouver Canucks prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Tenerife vs Eldense prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Amiens vs Bordeaux prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Athletic Bilbao vs Girona prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024 Football 19 feb 2024 Everton vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024