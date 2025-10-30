ES ES FR FR
This is completely unacceptable! Phil Foden to sue people who claimed on social media that one of his children had died and another has cancer

Unbelievable idiocy from the fans.
Football news Today, 15:02
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Phil Foden of Manchester City walks out of the tunnel with his children prior to the Premier League match Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Phil Foden is set to take legal action.

Details: The 25-year-old Manchester City winger is being forced to turn to lawyers to help remove false social media posts that claim one of Foden's children has died and another has cancer.

The motives behind this outrageous behavior from malicious individuals remain unknown, but the footballer is determined to seek justice through the courts and ensure the perpetrators are punished.

Foden's wife, Rebecca Cooke, also reached out to fans on Instagram, asking for their help in removing the false posts and reporting any new pages or posts of this nature:

"We are aware of the pages and accounts spreading these stories. They are completely false and very distressing. I can't understand how people can make up such things about anyone, especially about children. It's disgusting. Thank God, we're all fine, and thank you for your concern. We're doing everything we can to stop them. Please report any posts or pages where you come across these false stories." - wrote Rebecca.

https://www.instagram.com/officialronniefoden_/

Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden have three children: five-year-old son Ronnie, three-year-old daughter True, and another boy who was born last year during Euro 2024.

