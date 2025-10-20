Things are getting serious! Police launch investigation into spitting allegation against Hannibal Mejbri

ES ES FR FR
Major scandal erupts in the Premier League.
Sean Longstaff of Leeds United clashes with Loum Tchaouna of Burnley as Hannibal Mejbri of Burnley Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The guilty will be found and held accountable.

Details: According to The Athletic, English police have launched an investigation into an allegation of spitting by Hannibal Mejbri during the second half of Saturday's Premier League match against Leeds.

Reports surfaced after the match regarding accusations against Mejbri, and Lancashire police have confirmed they are establishing the facts following a complaint.

The official statement reads:

"Lancashire Police are aware of an alleged incident involving a Burnley player in the second half of the Premier League fixture between Burnley and Leeds United at Turf Moor, which took place yesterday (October 18). We are currently working closely with Burnley Football Club to establish all the facts."

All parties have acknowledged the incident and agreed to cooperate with the investigation to ensure a fair resolution. Meanwhile, the English Football Association has declined to comment on the matter.

The 22-year-old Mejbri came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute of the matchday 8 Premier League clash, which Burnley won 2-0 against Leeds.

