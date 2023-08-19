Thierry Henry will get a new job in a strong national team

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry will soon receive a new coaching appointment.

According to Le Parisien, a well-known specialist is one step away from becoming the new coach of the French youth team.

According to the publication, the appointment of the 46-year-old Frenchman will be officially announced on Monday, August 21.

In this position, Henry will replace his compatriot Sylvain Ripoll, who left the team at the end of July.

Recall that Thierry Henry already had experience as a head coach in two clubs. First, he headed Monaco, from which he was fired in the middle of the 2018/2019 season, after which he received a position at the Montreal Impact, which he left for family reasons after the first year of work.

As an assistant coach, he worked for the Belgian national team, with whom he won a bronze medal at the 2018 World Cup.

During his football career, Henry defended the colors of Monaco, Juventus, Arsenal, Barcelona and the New York Red Bulls.