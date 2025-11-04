Thibaut Courtois says Real Madrid must keep improving

A fair assessment.

Real Madrid travelled to Liverpool for their fourth-round UEFA Champions League clash and suffered a 1–0 defeat. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shared his thoughts after the match, admitting the team needs to improve.

Details: Following the game, the Belgian shot-stopper noted that Real must perform better away from home against top-level opponents.

This was Madrid’s second loss of the season — both away from home — after a 2–5 defeat to Atlético Madrid and now the 0–1 loss to Liverpool.

Courtois also emphasised that playing at Anfield is extremely difficult, calling it one of the toughest grounds in the Champions League where many teams come and lose.

Quote: “Anfield is an incredibly tough stadium, one of the hardest in the Champions League, and teams often come here and lose,” Courtois said.

By the way, no club in the history of the Champions League or the European Cup has beaten Real Madrid more often than Liverpool. They’ve done it five times — and impressively, all those wins came without conceding a single goal.

Reminder: The first half of the Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid was marred by a controversial incident.