Thiago Silva Sidelined With Thigh Injury, Out of Key Fluminense Matches

Fluminense will be without veteran center-back Thiago Silva for the next few weeks after he suffered a grade 2 injury in his right thigh. The defender played the full 90 minutes in the team’s 1–0 win over Grêmio last Saturday but experienced discomfort late in the match.

As a result, Silva will miss Wednesday’s decisive Copa do Brasil round of 16 second leg against Internacional at home. He’s also ruled out for both legs of the Copa Sudamericana clash with América de Cali, scheduled for August 12 and 19.

This adds to Fluminense’s defensive woes, as coach Renato Gaúcho is already without Ignácio, who suffered a similar injury against Palmeiras and is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks. The current options at center-back are Freytes, Manoel, or a makeshift role for defensive midfielder Thiago Santos.

Another injury scare came from midfielder Hércules, who left the Grêmio match with a foot blister. However, he trained normally on Monday and is likely to be available for the upcoming fixture against Internacional.