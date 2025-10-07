RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Thiago Motta close to taking charge at Monaco

Thiago Motta close to taking charge at Monaco

The Italian specialist could return to management in the near future.
Football news Today, 02:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Head coach Thiago Motta of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The Monegasques find themselves in a tough spot.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, 43-year-old Italian coach Thiago Motta is being considered by the Monaco board as a replacement for current head coach Adi Hütter.

The reason for this decision is Monaco’s disappointing results at the start of the season. Over their last five matches, Monaco have managed just one win—against modest Metz in Ligue 1.

At the moment, Thiago Motta is out of work after leaving Juventus Turin in March this year.

Throughout his managerial career, Motta has coached clubs such as Genoa, Spezia, Bologna, and Juventus.

Reminder: Monaco could part ways with their head coach

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Related Team News
Monaco could part ways with their head coach Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Monaco could part ways with their head coach
Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart Football news 05 oct 2025, 14:38 Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart
Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch Football news 03 oct 2025, 15:37 Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch
Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run Football news 01 oct 2025, 16:03 Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores