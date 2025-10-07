Thiago Motta close to taking charge at Monaco

The Italian specialist could return to management in the near future.

The Monegasques find themselves in a tough spot.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, 43-year-old Italian coach Thiago Motta is being considered by the Monaco board as a replacement for current head coach Adi Hütter.

See also: Mauritius vs Cameroon prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 8, 2025

The reason for this decision is Monaco’s disappointing results at the start of the season. Over their last five matches, Monaco have managed just one win—against modest Metz in Ligue 1.

At the moment, Thiago Motta is out of work after leaving Juventus Turin in March this year.

Throughout his managerial career, Motta has coached clubs such as Genoa, Spezia, Bologna, and Juventus.

🚨🚨 L’AS MONACO PENSE AUSSI À THIAGO MOTTA 😳🇲🇨



Le club de la Principauté suit de près Thiago Motta, libre depuis son départ de la Juventus.



(@MatteMoretto) pic.twitter.com/R1vL1c9Xv5 — Actu Ligue 1 (@ActuL1_) October 6, 2025

Reminder: Monaco could part ways with their head coach