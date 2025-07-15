Thiago Almada one step away from joining Atlético Madrid

The contract could be signed in the near future.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano on social media platform X, 24-year-old Botafogo defender Thiago Almada is set to become an Atlético Madrid player soon.

Reports indicate that official negotiations between the parties have already begun, and all the necessary paperwork is currently being prepared. The player himself has given his preliminary consent to the move, viewing it as a major step forward in his career.

Over the past six months, Almada has been on loan at French side Lyon, where he made 20 appearances, scored 2 goals, and provided 5 assists.

Almada's current contract with Botafogo runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €20 million.

