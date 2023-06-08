They went crazy: Al-Hilal's reaction to Messi's selection was revealed

Journalist Helena Condis Edo spoke about the reaction of Saudi club Al-Hilal to the decision of the Argentine Lionel Messi to move to the club Inter Miami.

It is known that the Arabs hoped to the last to sign the Argentine, offering him € 1.5 billion for three years, but Messi chose an American club.

According to the journalist, representatives of Al-Hilal went crazy when they learned about the player's decision.

Last season, Messi scored 21 goals and made 20 assists while playing 41 matches for PSG.