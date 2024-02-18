There will be no new Mbappé and Neymar. PSG has decided to change its transfer policy

Paris Saint-Germain has already begun its activity in the transfer market, taking into account the imminent departure of their main star, Kylian Mbappé.

According to Telefoot, the club intends to revise its approach to signing new players. Specifically, the Parisians plan to refrain from pursuing stars of Mbappé's, Neymar's, or Lionel Messi's caliber. Instead, the primary investor of the Parisian club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, aims to focus on young and promising French players.

Earlier reports suggested that Mbappé has already signed a preliminary contract with Real Madrid. Among the potential candidates to replace the star Frenchman are Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

PSG currently leads confidently in the French league. Louis Enrique's team is ahead of its nearest pursuer by 14 points. On February 25th, PSG will face Rennes in the championship.