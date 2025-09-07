RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Boxing News There will be no Itauma vs Joshua fight! The reason is revealed

There will be no Itauma vs Joshua fight! The reason is revealed

Frank Warren explains why a bout between Itauma and Joshua is impossible
Boxing News Today, 10:56
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Ітаума https://x.com/AllOutFighting/status/1961043969535533389

Details: Renowned British promoter Frank Warren revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he would have organized a fight between undefeated British boxer Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) and former world champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), but at the moment it’s impossible because both fighters are trained by the same coach – Ben Davison.

Read also: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and bets – September 7, 2025

Quote: I would organize this fight tomorrow if I could. But it won't happen. First of all, they share the same trainer. It would have been a huge all-British showdown.

In his last fight, Itauma knocked out White in just two minutes in a bout for the WBO Inter-Continental and WBA International world titles, as well as the vacant Commonwealth title, while Joshua suffered a defeat to Dubois in his most recent outing.

Reminder: Legendary American trainer Atlas claimed that Itauma would knock out Joshua



Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores