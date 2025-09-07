There will be no Itauma vs Joshua fight! The reason is revealed

Frank Warren explains why a bout between Itauma and Joshua is impossible

Details: Renowned British promoter Frank Warren revealed in an interview with Sky Sports that he would have organized a fight between undefeated British boxer Moses Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) and former world champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs), but at the moment it’s impossible because both fighters are trained by the same coach – Ben Davison.

Quote: I would organize this fight tomorrow if I could. But it won't happen. First of all, they share the same trainer. It would have been a huge all-British showdown.

In his last fight, Itauma knocked out White in just two minutes in a bout for the WBO Inter-Continental and WBA International world titles, as well as the vacant Commonwealth title, while Joshua suffered a defeat to Dubois in his most recent outing.

