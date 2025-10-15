"There was a lot of talk, but we handled it very well." - Gennaro Gattuso shares his thoughts after victory over Israel

Gattuso's side stood strong under pressure.

Details: After Italy's convincing 3-0 win over Israel in Matchday 6 of Group I in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso shared his impressions of the game:

"We handled things well, everyone remembers the match a month ago. Congratulations to the boys—they did a fantastic job covering the pitch. I’m pleased we kept a clean sheet—great team spirit. We played exactly as we needed to, knowing we had something to lose today. There was a lot of talk, but we handled it very well.

We have to be able to endure. Very few teams in the world can control the game from start to finish. When we have the ball, we have quality, but we need to restore our compactness and keep working step by step, inch by inch.

We have to hope we don't lose any players. In November, we have two tough matches ahead, and maybe we'll give a chance to those who haven’t had much playing time yet, so we can build a team that feels comfortable both on and off the pitch," Gattuso responded.