ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Federico Chiesa declined Italy call-up. Gattuso explains the situation

Federico Chiesa declined Italy call-up. Gattuso explains the situation

It's all about preparation.
Football news Today, 03:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Federico Chiesa of Italy in action during Italy training session Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for FIGC

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has shed light on the situation surrounding Federico Chiesa.

Details: Ahead of Italy's upcoming fixtures, the 47-year-old "Azzurri" boss revealed that he remains in close contact with Liverpool's 27-year-old winger Federico Chiesa:

"The issue with Chiesa is very simple. I talk to my players a lot and I want to make that clear.
He doesn't feel 100% and wants to be at 100%, that's the truth," Gattuso said.

This season, Chiesa has featured in 6 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 2 goals.

Italy's next match will be away against Estonia on October 11, followed by a home fixture against Israel on October 14.

Reminder: Character doesn’t change! Gattuso gets into heated exchange with Israel national team players

Related teams and leagues
Italy Italy Schedule Italy News
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams Football news Yesterday, 16:32 Didn't wait for a call from Argentina. Matías Soulé may switch national teams
Not ready yet! Mbappé and Konaté miss France training due to injuries Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Not ready yet! Mbappé and Konaté miss France training due to injuries
"I think — what are you doing? I wouldn't do that" - Gerrard on Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Football news Yesterday, 12:51 "I think — what are you doing? I wouldn't do that" - Gerrard on Alexander-Arnold's move to Real
Cody Gakpo of Liverpool is challenged by Reece James of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge Football news Yesterday, 07:28 All clear for Chelsea: Reece James avoids serious injury
Gianluigi Buffon of Italy looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2024/25 Football news 06 oct 2025, 13:54 "Italy is 90% through to the World Cup." – Gianluigi Buffon
“Three weeks ago, it seemed Liverpool had already won.” Guardiola on the Premier League title race Football news 06 oct 2025, 05:52 “Three weeks ago, it seemed Liverpool had already won.” Guardiola on the Premier League title race
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores