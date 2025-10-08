Federico Chiesa declined Italy call-up. Gattuso explains the situation

It's all about preparation.

Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has shed light on the situation surrounding Federico Chiesa.

Details: Ahead of Italy's upcoming fixtures, the 47-year-old "Azzurri" boss revealed that he remains in close contact with Liverpool's 27-year-old winger Federico Chiesa:

"The issue with Chiesa is very simple. I talk to my players a lot and I want to make that clear.

He doesn't feel 100% and wants to be at 100%, that's the truth," Gattuso said.

This season, Chiesa has featured in 6 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 2 goals.

Italy's next match will be away against Estonia on October 11, followed by a home fixture against Israel on October 14.

