Federico Chiesa declined Italy call-up. Gattuso explains the situation
Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso has shed light on the situation surrounding Federico Chiesa.
Details: Ahead of Italy's upcoming fixtures, the 47-year-old "Azzurri" boss revealed that he remains in close contact with Liverpool's 27-year-old winger Federico Chiesa:
"The issue with Chiesa is very simple. I talk to my players a lot and I want to make that clear.
He doesn't feel 100% and wants to be at 100%, that's the truth," Gattuso said.
This season, Chiesa has featured in 6 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, scoring 2 goals.
- See also: Botswana vs Uganda: Can Uganda secure second place?
Italy's next match will be away against Estonia on October 11, followed by a home fixture against Israel on October 14.
Reminder: Character doesn’t change! Gattuso gets into heated exchange with Israel national team players