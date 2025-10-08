ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Botswana vs Uganda: Can Uganda Secure Second Place?

Botswana vs Uganda: Can Uganda Secure Second Place?

Botswana vs Uganda prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/UgandaCranes/
Botswana Botswana
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 09 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Uganda Uganda
Prediction on game Win Uganda
Odds: 2.3
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the ninth round of World Cup qualifying, Botswana will host Uganda. The match is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, kicking off at 18:00 CET. Here’s my preview and betting insight for this fixture.

Botswana vs Uganda: Match Preview

Botswana still has only a theoretical chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and that would require a long list of favorable circumstances. They currently sit on nine points after eight rounds, with two matches left to play—both of which they must win. On top of that, every other team would have to lose for Botswana to have even the slightest hope. That’s far too many variables, meaning their World Cup dream is, in reality, already over.

The same cannot be said for Uganda, who remain in a strong position. After eight matches, they have collected 15 points and sit second in the group, four points behind the leaders. Interestingly, Uganda will face Algeria in the final qualifying round. For that encounter to carry real drama, however, Somalia would need to take points off Algeria—something I personally doubt will happen, though the possibility still exists. As for the ranking of the second-placed teams, Uganda remains well in contention, trailing second place by just one point. If they defeat Botswana, they could break into the top four among the runners-up.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Botswana have lost their last two matches.
  • Uganda have won their last two and suffered only one defeat in their previous six games.
  • Botswana have failed to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive matches.
  • Uganda won the last head-to-head meeting between the sides.
  • Moreover, Uganda have never lost or drawn against Botswana—three matches, three victories.

Probable Line-ups

  • Botswana: Foko, Kopelang, Johnson, Velafi, Gaolaolwe, Baruti, Modingwane, Mohutsiwa, Orebone, Sikanieng, Sesinyi
  • Uganda: Salim, Obita, Capradossi, Sibbick, Kayondo, Semakula, Aucho, Mato, Mukwala, Okello, Ssemugabi

Prediction

Uganda have enormous motivation heading into this clash, while Botswana’s hopes are all but gone. Moreover, Uganda have historically dominated this fixture. It might not be an easy match for them, but I’m backing the visitors to take all three points.

