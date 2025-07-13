Theo Hernández replacement? Reguilón could join Milan

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Sergio Reguilón could become a Milan player.



Details: After his contract with Tottenham expired this June, 28-year-old left-back Sergio Reguilón is on the lookout for a new club. His agent has offered his services to Milan, who recently sold Theo Hernández to Al-Hilal and are now seeking reinforcements at left-back.



No concrete moves have been made by the club so far, as Milan are evaluating the situation and considering their options.



Last season, Reguilón made just six appearances for Tottenham and did not register any goal contributions.



