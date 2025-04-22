The worst team in England's tenth division received €7,000 in compensation from UEFA. What's the story?

Back in the summer of 2024, the European Championship took place, and now UEFA has released a financial report on club support.

Details: UEFA's website states that this initiative aims to reward elite and amateur clubs for their contribution to the success of national team competitions. There were also some unexpected recipients. One of them was a club from England's tenth division — Yorkshire.

This club received €7,000 from UEFA, despite finishing last in the tenth division table last season.

Overall, UEFA distributed €233 million among 901 clubs from 55 European associations. This program rewards clubs for their players' participation in national team matches under UEFA's umbrella — including the Nations League seasons 2020/21 and 2022/23, the qualifying rounds, and the final stage of EURO 2024.

