The worst fears have not been realised. Girona's top scorer will be able to play against Real Madrid

Girona's top scorer Artem Dovbyk has avoided a serious injury.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Ukrainian forward will be able to assist his team in the crucial match against Real on February 10th.

Dovbyk missed Girona's match against Real Sociedad last weekend due to a knee injury. It was reported that the forward had a meniscus problem and might not play for the rest of the current season.

With 14 goals in the current campaign, the Ukrainian shares the top spot in La Liga's scoring charts with Jude Bellingham from Real and Borja Mayoral from Getafe.

Girona will be without Michel Sánchez for the battle against Real, as well as Daley Blind and Yanhëlá Herrera, who, like the head coach, will be suspended.

Girona approaches the match against Real as a chasing team. The Catalans trail behind the Royal Club by two points.