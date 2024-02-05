The world's most famous insider is confident about Mbappé's future

Real Madrid is rapidly advancing in negotiations for the transfer of PSG star Kylian Mbappé, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Unlike last year, Florentino Perez and other Real Madrid officials are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement.

🚨 Real Madrid keep advancing on Kylian Mbappé deal with confidence — but nothing has been signed yet.



Formal decision on player side expected soon.



↪️ Nasser Al Khelaifi & PSG have not received any formal communication yet.



↪️ Nasser Al Khelaifi & PSG have not received any formal communication yet.

It's a crucial step, part of the pact with Kylian.

It is known that Mbappé will earn less at Real Madrid than at PSG. Real Madrid has consistently insisted that any deal must be on its terms, or the club will explore other alternatives.

Today, it was also reported that in addition to Real Madrid, Mbappé is considering transfer options with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Recall that Mbappé's contract with PSG expires in June, and he will leave the club as a free agent.

In the current season, the 25-year-old forward has scored 29 goals and provided 7 assists in 28 matches.