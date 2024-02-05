The world's most famous insider is confident about Mbappé's future
Real Madrid is rapidly advancing in negotiations for the transfer of PSG star Kylian Mbappé, reports Fabrizio Romano.
Unlike last year, Florentino Perez and other Real Madrid officials are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement.
It is known that Mbappé will earn less at Real Madrid than at PSG. Real Madrid has consistently insisted that any deal must be on its terms, or the club will explore other alternatives.
Today, it was also reported that in addition to Real Madrid, Mbappé is considering transfer options with Liverpool and Arsenal.
Recall that Mbappé's contract with PSG expires in June, and he will leave the club as a free agent.
In the current season, the 25-year-old forward has scored 29 goals and provided 7 assists in 28 matches.