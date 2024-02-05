Not just Real. Mbappé is considering two options from the EPL

Kylian Mbappé has definitively decided to leave PSG after the conclusion of his contract in June. Earlier, Le Parisien reported that the French forward had reached an agreement with Real Madrid. However, the situation is not as straightforward.

According to ESPN, Mbappé is still unable to reach an agreement with Real Madrid regarding his salary. The Madrid club is offering him half of what he currently earns at PSG, and this point has become a stumbling block in the negotiations.

It was previously revealed that Real Madrid is willing to offer Mbappé no more than 15 million euros per year, along with transferring 60% of the player's image rights.

Mbappé's entourage is exploring transfer options with two top English Premier League clubs. Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed interest and are willing to offer more than Real Madrid.

Kylian himself is considering Arsenal, as he aims to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.