It became known what salary Real Madrid is prepared to offer Mbappé

Real Madrid expresses readiness to make significant financial concessions to acquire PSG and French national team forward, Kylian Mbappé.

According to Football Espana, citing Cadena Cope, Madrid realizes that they cannot offer the Frenchman the same amounts he receives monthly at PSG. According to the source, Mbappé's base salary at Real Madrid will not exceed 15 million euros.

Instead, Real Madrid is willing to transfer 60% of Mbappé's image rights, although the club usually retains these rights entirely.

Additionally, considering that the transfer may take place as a free agent, Real Madrid will have to offer Kylian a substantial signing bonus. According to Cadena Cope journalist Roberto Morales, the "Los Blancos" are prepared to allocate around 60 million euros to the Frenchman.

It is noted that Mbappé has already made a decision and will announce his decision regarding his future in the coming days.