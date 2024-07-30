The Wimbledon finalist unexpectedly "shut her racket" already in the 1/8 finals of the Olympics

Wimbledon-2024 finalist Jasmine Paolini failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games in Paris.

In the 1/8 finals the Italian tennis player played against the 67th racket of the world Anna Schmiedlova, who represents Slovakia. The meeting ended with the score 7:5, 3:6, 7:5 in favour of the representative of Slovakia.

The rivals spent 2 hours and 31 minutes on court. The Wimbledon finalist made four service aces, made seven double faults and converted 7 break points out of 19 earned.

The winner had one ace, six double faults and seven break points.

Interestingly, this is Schmiedlova first win over a top-10 player since 2016.