"The way we conceded was painful". Arteta gave his assessment of the win over Liverpool

Football news 04 feb 2024, 15:13
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, commented on his team's victory over Liverpool in the 23rd round of the Premier League.

Arsenal's head coach, Mikel Arteta, commented on his team's victory over Liverpool in the 23rd round of the Premier League.

The Gunners secured a 3:1 victory with goals from Bukayo Saka, Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard.

"Especially with the performance we had in the first half and the chances we created, the way we conceded was painful. We could not feel sorry for ourselves, we needed to react and there was a lot to play for and we went out and suffered a bit.

They were attacking open spaces and that is a bad thing to concede against them. They changed their shape and we had to bring a player inside. We were ruthless when we had a chance and it feels like a big win.

We have come so far and now it is about doing it consistently. Liverpool have done it for six to seven years.

Title race? It gives us momentum and the way we have done it we are back on it - really excited." Arteta said.

Under Mikel Arteta's guidance, Arsenal has amassed 49 points, elevating them to the second position in the Premier League standings. Despite trailing today's opponents, who lead the table by two points, the London-based team maintains a three-point advantage over Manchester City, with the latter having two games in hand.

