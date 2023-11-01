The Usyk-Fury fight will not take place in December. New deadlines announced

The team of Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usyk wants to obtain medical documents confirming Tyson Fury’s injury.

Let us remind you that the British team insists on postponing the planned fight for all titles from December 23 to another date.

“We understand that injuries happen and we are reasonable people. However, we want everything to happen according to the rules. If Fury is truly injured, we need documentation to prove it. Everything must be done in accordance with the procedure,” said promoter Alexander Krasyuk in a commentary to Boxing Scene.

At the same time, journalist Michael Benson announced a new date for the fight.

“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will meet for the heavyweight title in February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At first they wanted to fight on December 23, but Fury was seriously injured in a fight with Francis Ngannou. He has two cuts,” Benson tweeted.