Ukrainian Championship match between Zorya and Kryvbas interrupted

It's tough to play football under such conditions.
Football news Today, 12:27
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
The Ukrainian Championship match between Zorya and Kryvbas was interrupted Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

A very compelling reason for the match to be halted.

Details: Today in Kyiv, Luhansk's Zorya hosted Kryvyi Rih's Kryvbas as part of the third round of the Ukrainian Football Championship. However, in the second half, the referee was forced to lead the teams to safety due to the start of an air raid alert.

At the time of the interruption, the visitors were leading 1-3, thanks to a brace from Zaderaka and a goal from Parako, while Budkovskyi netted for Zorya.

This is far from the first time a Ukrainian Premier League match has been interrupted this season.

Recall that since August 2022, after the resumption of the Ukrainian championship, a strict safety protocol has been in effect: every match, without exception, is suspended if an air raid alert is announced in the region where the game is taking place.

Reminder: The Ukrainian Premier League match between Kolos and Karpaty was also stopped. What happened?

