RU RU NG NG
Main News The UEFA Champions League group stage starts today. What do you need to know?

The UEFA Champions League group stage starts today. What do you need to know?

Football news Today, 04:37
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The UEFA Champions League group stage starts today. What do you need to know? Photo: uefa.com / Author unknown

On September 19, the first eight matches of the group stage of the main club tournament in Europe - UEFA Champions League - will take place.

This season, teams will compete in a classic format: 32 participants are divided into eight groups of four teams each. The two best clubs from each quartet advance to the next stage. The third team from each group will play in the UEFA Europa League round play-off. The last places end the European Cup campaign.

A total of 15 countries will be represented in the group stage: Spain, England, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, Denmark, Turkey, Netherlands, Scotland, Serbia, Switzerland, Ukraine, Belgium, Austria.

Based on the results of the national championships, 26 clubs received places in the group stage. Another six reached this stage of the competition through qualification: Braga, PSV Eindhoven, Copenhagen, Young Boys, Galatasaray, Antwerp.

  • Group A: Bayern, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray
  • Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens
  • Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
  • Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad
  • Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic
  • Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle United
  • Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
  • Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp

Union Berlin and Antwerp will make their debut in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The group stage will last from September 19 to December 13.

  • Matchday 1: September 19-20
  • Matchday 2: October 3-4
  • Matchday 3: October 24-25
  • Matchday 4: November 7-8
  • Matchday 5: November 28-29
  • Matchday 6: December 12-13

This is the final competition of the Champions League, which takes place in a group format. From next season, UEFA will introduce a League Stage, where all teams in the group stage will be in the same group.

Related teams and leagues
Champions League
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:01 Newcastle violated UEFA regulations Football news Today, 05:36 Chelsea legend stood up for Mudryk Football news Today, 05:00 Scandal surrounding Manchester United forward Anthony: one of the “victims” withdrew the statement Football news Today, 04:37 The UEFA Champions League group stage starts today. What do you need to know? Football news Today, 04:30 PHOTO. Neymar is again at the center of a scandal Football news Today, 03:40 Xavi spoke about Barcelona's first match in the Champions League Football news Today, 03:07 Ancelotti overtakes Zidane for most wins at Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:03 Messi spoke about his favorite dishes Football news Today, 02:12 Iranian fans disrupt Al-Nasr's training session Football news Yesterday, 16:42 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 5
Sport Predictions
Football Today Pakhtakor vs Al Ain prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Odisha vs Mohun Bagan prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Young Boys vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Milan vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Cape Town Spurs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023