The triumph of Arsenal over Crystal Palace has become emblematic for Mikel Arteta

Football news Today, 09:57
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
The triumph of Arsenal over Crystal Palace proved to be a significant milestone for the head coach of the Gunners, Mikel Arteta.

The victory at the Emirates marked a jubilant occasion, being the 50th home win in the Premier League for Arsenal under the guidance of Mikel Arteta as the head coach of the London-based team.

The red and white secured a resounding victory in the London derby with a scoreline of 5-0. Three points were secured for the London collective through goals from Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, and a brace from Gabriel Martinelli. Additionally, the triumphant team benefited from the contribution of the goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, who inadvertently sent the ball into his own net.

Today's success marks only the second win for Arsenal in their last eight matches across all competitions. Prior to this, the Gunners had last tasted victory on December 17th when they defeated Brighton in the Premier League with a score of 2:0.

With 43 points, Arsenal currently occupies the third position in the Premier League standings. On January 30th, Arteta's team will face Nottingham Forest in an away fixture.

