Arsenal hosted Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in the 21st round of the English Premier League.

For the Gunners, a victory in today's match was essential, given their recent struggles, having won only one match in their last seven across all competitions.

The hosts took charge without hesitation, with the red and white side taking the lead after Gabriel's precise header in the 11th minute. Before the halftime break, Arsenal doubled their advantage. Once again, Gabriel played a crucial role, causing Crystal Palace's goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, to deflect the ball into his own net in a duel after a corner kick.

The second half proceeded calmly, with Arsenal playing with a comfortable lead. Towards the end of the hour mark, they sealed the victory. Trossard navigated through the defense and the guests' goalkeeper, conclusively finishing a counter-attack for the red and white side. The remaining time in the match turned into a formality.

The remaining time in the match turned into a formality, which didn't stop the Gunners from adding more goals to further frustrate the visitors. In injury time, Martinelli scored twice, executing similar plays by capitalizing on opportunities against Henderson's goal.

Arsenal gathered 43 points and climbed to the third position in the Premier League. Crystal Palace, with 21 points, occupies the 14th position.

EPL. 21st Round

Arsenal - Crystal Palace 5:0

Goals: Gabriel, 11, D. Henderson (own goal) 37, Trossard, 59, Martinelli, 90+4, 90+5