The transfer of Savio to Manchester City has caught the attention of the Premier League authorities

The transfer of Girona winger Savio, who is owned by French club Troyes, to Manchester City, which is currently at the rumor stage, will be closely scrutinized by the English Premier League authorities.

The issue arises because all three clubs belong to the City Football Group, and according to The Telegraph, the Premier League will examine this transfer for fair market value.

Under the new conditions developed in 2021, clubs must demonstrate to the league's board "the fair market value of the transaction."

One of the key elements in approving Savio's deal will be assessing the player's value for financial fair play purposes, with the league adopting a new UEFA valuation system from next season.

The player will be assessed based on his "book value," allowing the City to amortize the agreed compensation over the entire duration of the player's contract.