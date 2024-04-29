RU RU
The tragedy of the Ngannou family. The UFC champion lost his 18-month-old son

MMA News 29 apr 2024, 15:19
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
A horrific and unexpected tragedy has now become known to the entire MMA world and the people of Cameroon. According to exclusive information obtained by journalist Joseph Essama, Francis Ngannou, the renowned UFC heavyweight champion, has lost his 18-month-old son.

While the details of this family tragedy have not been disclosed, Ngannou himself has confirmed this tragic information. The Cameroonian posted a mournful message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his grief over the irreparable loss.

Legendary fighter Conor McGregor also wrote words of support and sympathy in the comments under Ngannou's post.

The entire Cameroon also unanimously supports their grieving champion. From his hometown of Batie in the West to Douala, where he grew up, every city and village in the country is expressing their words of support and condolences to comfort Francis Ngannou.

