The tragedy of the Ngannou family. The UFC champion lost his 18-month-old son

A horrific and unexpected tragedy has now become known to the entire MMA world and the people of Cameroon. According to exclusive information obtained by journalist Joseph Essama, Francis Ngannou, the renowned UFC heavyweight champion, has lost his 18-month-old son.

While the details of this family tragedy have not been disclosed, Ngannou himself has confirmed this tragic information. The Cameroonian posted a mournful message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressing his grief over the irreparable loss.

What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?

Why is life so unfair and merciless?

Why does life always take what we don't have? I'm fucking tired — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2024

Legendary fighter Conor McGregor also wrote words of support and sympathy in the comments under Ngannou's post.

I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time ❤️🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 29, 2024

The entire Cameroon also unanimously supports their grieving champion. From his hometown of Batie in the West to Douala, where he grew up, every city and village in the country is expressing their words of support and condolences to comfort Francis Ngannou.