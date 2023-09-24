RU RU NG NG
Main News The Tottenham coach spoke about his love for another Premier League club

The Tottenham coach spoke about his love for another Premier League club

Football news Today, 07:44
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
The Tottenham coach spoke about his love for another Premier League club The Tottenham coach/Uncnown author

Greek-born AustralianAnge Postecoglou has admitted that from a young age he always wanted to become a coach and was inspired by one of England's biggest clubs, Liverpool.

"I was a big Liverpool fan. I liked Bill Shankly; I liked the boot room, the whole history."

When asked by a journalist if he still supports Liverpool, the Spurs manager replied that he had even taken down his posters.

"Do I still support Liverpool? I took the posters down last week! But that team of the '70s, when they controlled the ball a lot and played real football, different from other clubs, always attracted me. And, of course, it had an influence on me."

It's worth noting that Angelos Postecoglou took charge of Spurs in the summer of this year. Under his guidance, Tottenham has had a successful start to the 2023/24 season, accumulating 13 points from five Premier League matches and currently sitting in second place in the league standings. Prior to joining the English club, he managed Celtic, as well as clubs in Japan and Australia.

Today, Postecoglou's team will face Arsenal, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Tottenham Premier League England
Popular news
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news 21 sep 2023, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news 20 sep 2023, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news 20 sep 2023, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:40 The Brentford defender is of interest to the European giants Football news Today, 09:23 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 6 Football news Today, 08:34 Villarreal considering transfer of Manchester United midfielder Football news Today, 07:44 The Tottenham coach spoke about his love for another Premier League club Football news Today, 07:05 PSG president accused Messi of lying Football news Today, 06:23 Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Dembele Football news Today, 05:39 The Man Utd striker had an accident and crashed his Rolls Royce for £700,000 Football news Today, 05:00 Bruno Fernandes gave his Man of the Match award against Burnley to Johnny Evans Football news Today, 04:27 Barcelona have lost a key player Football news Today, 03:47 Guardiola is angry at Rodri for sending off against Nottingham Forest
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rangers vs Motherwell prediction and betting tips Football Today Sheffield United vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Bologna vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Torino vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football Today Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 24, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Hatayspor vs Trabzonspor prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Nordsjaelland vs Hvidovre prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Panathinaikos vs AEK prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023 Football 25 sep 2023 Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on September 25, 2023