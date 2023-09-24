The Tottenham coach spoke about his love for another Premier League club

Greek-born AustralianAnge Postecoglou has admitted that from a young age he always wanted to become a coach and was inspired by one of England's biggest clubs, Liverpool.

"I was a big Liverpool fan. I liked Bill Shankly; I liked the boot room, the whole history."

When asked by a journalist if he still supports Liverpool, the Spurs manager replied that he had even taken down his posters.

"Do I still support Liverpool? I took the posters down last week! But that team of the '70s, when they controlled the ball a lot and played real football, different from other clubs, always attracted me. And, of course, it had an influence on me."

It's worth noting that Angelos Postecoglou took charge of Spurs in the summer of this year. Under his guidance, Tottenham has had a successful start to the 2023/24 season, accumulating 13 points from five Premier League matches and currently sitting in second place in the league standings. Prior to joining the English club, he managed Celtic, as well as clubs in Japan and Australia.

Today, Postecoglou's team will face Arsenal, with the match kicking off at 3:00 PM Central European Time.