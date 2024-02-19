The main transfer of recent years. The terms of Mbappe's contract with Real Madrid have been reveale

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 03:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
The transfer of PSG star Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid is a matter of time. As reported by Marca, the French forward has already signed a contract with the club from the Spanish capital.

Mbappé's contract with Real Madrid is set to run until the summer of 2029. The player and Florentino Perez had struggled for some time to reach an agreement regarding Mbappé's image rights. However, they ultimately settled on Real Madrid owning 30% of the player's image rights, enabling them to negotiate salary terms lower than what was proposed in 2022.

It is reported that a crucial condition for Real Madrid in the transfer was that the club would not destabilize the salary structure for the sake of one player.

Recall that Mbappé is leaving PSG as a free agent. He has been with the Parisian club since the summer of 2017, transferring from Monaco.

After Mbappé's departure, PSG has decided to change its transfer policy, focusing on acquiring young and promising French talents.

In the current season, the 25-year-old forward has scored 32 goals and provided 7 assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid LaLiga Spain Ligue 1 France
